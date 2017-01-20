Child abuser locked up for 12 years

A man who subjected a 12-year-old boy to sickening sexual abuse more than 30 years ago has been brought to justice.

Michael Waddington, 66, of Kilmory Place, South Shore, committed the sickening offences in the resort as far back as 1985 - but had denied the abuse, forcing his victim to go through the trauma of giving evidence.

The retired marine engineer was caged for 11 years by Judge Heather Lloyd at Preston Crown Court after being found guilty of 12 indecent assaults and attempted buggery following a trial.

Prosecuting, Paul Cummings QC said the incidents had taken place at Waddington’s home in Blackpool, in his camper van, and in a field in St Annes.

Today police officers paid tribute to the victim’s courage.

Det Con James Weatherby from Lancashire Police’s Public Protection Unit said: “The vulnerable victim in this case suffered years of sexual abuse at the hands of Michael Waddington and I am pleased that Waddington has now been brought to justice and sentenced for his abhorrent crimes.

“The victim has been extremely brave throughout this case and I hope that today’s outcome will allow him to move forward with his life.

“We are committed to tackling the perpetrators of sexual abuse, regardless of how long ago the offences took place and I would urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward and report it to us, safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally at all times.”

It is understood Waddington himself contacted police in April 2015 complaining that his victim had called him and accused him of the abuse.

But after an investigation he was arrested in November 2015.

Anyone affected by abuse can call police on 101.