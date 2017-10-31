The loss of her best friend prompted Wendy Stevenson to do her bit to help a good cause.

Wendy, of South Shore, hosted a Macmillan coffee morning at her home for friends – the first time she has organised such an event.

She said she was delighted with the response of local people and their generosity for the fundraiser, which was held in memory of her close friend, Doreen Haydock.

Doreen (pictured here with Wendy) lost her battle with cancer last year at the age of 70.

Wendy said: “I’ve never organised anything like this before, but the support and help was all there.

“When you sign up, you get sent a fundraising pack full of ideas and things to help you.

“Even if you’ve never done anything like this before, you can manage as the help is there. They make it as easy as they possibly can for you.

“When I worked for the careers service, I organised conferences, with all the universities and so on, but this was something new to me.”

And Wendy was also delighted with the help she received from local retailers.

She said: “I suddenly decided to go round the shops on Highfield Road to ask for help or sponsorship.

“It was late in the day and it was just as they were all about to close.

“I was really surprised and overwhelmed by the generosity.

“I went into Coles Jewellers first and felt really cheeky asking.

“But they gave me a bracelet worth £75, which was amazing.

“That boosted my confidence and I then carried on to the other shops.

“Winston’s gave me a voucher, Jamie’s Tapas Bar gave me a bottle of Prosecco, Simply Natural gave me a voucher, Tesco gave me a box of biscuits. Altogether, I managed to get about £150 worth of items.

“I was so pleased, especially as there were other local events going on and they help other charities too. They were all so supportive and so generous.

“Macmillan is such a great cause and cancer is something which affects so many people.

“I think everybody knows somebody who has been affected by cancer.”

Wendy’s event included cakes, games and a raffle.

The coffee morning raised £170.

Former Fylde district careers service officer Wendy – who does voluntary community work, including with the NHS – is hoping to run another Macmillan coffee morning next year and other similar events in the future.

She said: “I think it’s important to put something back. And it’s easier than you might think.”