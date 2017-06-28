Charity opens doors to elderly residents

A charity shop which supported the lives of elderly people in Blackpool has opened its doors once more.

The Age UK Blackpool shop on Red Bank Road, Bispham, was closed in January due to financial losses.

Now Age UK Lancashire’ has agreed to take on the shop, which is a popular place for people to drop off donations, get involved in volunteering and bring members of the community together.

Shop operations manager Harley Bainbridge said: “We were keen to establish a presence in Blackpool and taking on this shop is one of many ways we hope to be able to reach out to more older people since the sad closure of Age UK Blackpool.

“This shop is in a fantastic location in Bispham Village and we’ve already seen plenty of people coming in to for a chat, drop of donations and ask about volunteering.

“This shop was previously very busy so we hope to build it up again.

“As well as donations we are looking for new volunteers to join our team and help out when they can.”

The shop is open six days a week from Monday to Saturday from 9.30am until 5.00pm.

The shop relies on donations from local people and welcomes donations of clothes, household goods, books, DVDs and ornamental items.

Anyone who wishes to find out about volunteering for Age UK or wants to donate can find out more in-store, or call 0300 303 1234 for more information.