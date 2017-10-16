Charity bags help from building firm

Blackpool building company F Parkinson is hoping to build a better life for the resort’s homeless community.

The building contractors have chosen Streetlife as their charity partner for the year.

Workers from F Parkinson presented Streetlife with bags for life, which carry essential items for homeless people.

In 2004, Parkinson completed work on Streetlife’s night shelter next to St John’s Church in Blackpool.

Site manager for Parkinson, Adam Nettleship, has made it his mission to help out the homeless and through his fund-raising, the business has helped decorate and donate items to the shelter and also taken part in the Big Sleep Out, raising more than £1,300.

Two volunteers also helped Streetlife during this summer’s Lytham Festival when they were chosen as charity for the day during the live event.

Parkinson has committed itself to supporting the charity through donations of food and essential supplies for its food bank.

Ray Eyre, managing director at Parkinson, said: “We very are aware of the homelessness problem across the country so have decided to try and make a difference locally in the town that has supported our business over the last 80 years.

“We are proud to have Streetlife as our charity partner, we have seen first-hand the vital support and help they provide to vulnerable people across Blackpool.”

Jane Hugo, CEO of Streetlife, said: “Streetlife is really happy to be a charity partner of F Parkinson.

“It’s great to benefit from the support both practically and through fund-raising.

“We are extremely grateful for the bags for life, they will make a big difference to young people at Streetlife.”