Chance to speak to healthcare chiefs

People in Blackpool will have their chance to speak with a local healthcare boss.

The Blackpool Gold Action Group will be hosting a meeting with Dr Amanda Doyle OBE, the chief clinical officer at Blackpool clinical commissioning group.

She will be talking about the ambulance service and the 24-hour walk-in clinics, and the waiting times in our local A&E

Blackpool Gold secretary Jackie Forsyth said: “She is a very important person and I’m sure people would like to hear her take on the state of the NHS at the moment.

The event will take place at the Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road on February 13.

Dr Amanda Doyle will be speaking at 1.10pm, and Kathy Bradshaw will be speaking at 2.20pm.