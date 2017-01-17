Chance to hear of changes in NHS services

Fylde and Wyre residents will hear about the progress made to change the face of local NHS services when health bosses go on the road next month.

Leaders at NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will also detail plans to deliver more health services in the community, rather than in hospitals.

The events, which are free to attend with tea and coffee provided, will take place on:

• February 22, at Thornton Methodist Church, Victoria Road East, Thornton, from 2pm to 4pm

• February 23, at the YMCA Lofthouse Building, London Street, Fleetwood, from 10am to noon

• February 27, at NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG, Derby Road, Wesham, from 2pm to 4pm

• February 28, at St Annes United Reformed Church, St George’s Road, St Annes.

CCG chief nursing officer Jennifer Aldridge, the executive lead for engagement, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to get involved in shaping the future of the local NHS and I would urge as many people from Fylde and Wyre to come out and speak to us.”

For more information, call 01253 956400.