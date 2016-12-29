Chance to go behind scenes at Blackpool’s historic Winter Gardens

One of Blackpool’s most famous landmarks will be offering a rare chance for people to look behind the scenes when it holds its annual open day next month.

The Winter Gardens will be offering members of the public exclusive access to all areas when the event takes place on Sunday January 29 between 11am and 3pm.

Previous open days have attracted thousands of people.

Visitors will also be able to learn more about the history of the Grade II Victorian building which boasts the Opera House, Empress Ballroom and Spanish Hall.

Admission is free but donations on the day can be made to the Winter Gardens Trust, a voluntary organisation that contributes towards maintaining the heritage of the venue.

The Winter Gardens has been in the ownership of Blackpool Council since 2010.

Since then millions of pounds had been invested in restoring the complex, while future plans include a museum and conference centre.