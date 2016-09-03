Celebrities turn out for Slimefest

Not content with being soaked by Blackpool rain, hundreds of children couldn’t wait to get ‘slimed’ at the first ever Slimefest at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

From 11am hundreds of children poured into the venue, and were covered in the green liquid at random times during a lively one-hour music and dancing concert.

Singers including Aston Merrygold, Alesha Dixon, Conor Maynard and The Tide performed, with dancing from Diversity inside the Empress Ballroom.

The event was being filmed for Nickelodeon, to be screened on Friday.

Aurora Jeffels, 10, travelled with her family from Middlesborough to be at Slimefest.

She said: “The slime was wet and cold, like water.

“It was fun but scary too, because you didn’t know when it was coming.”