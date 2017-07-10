Celebration for not missing a day of school

Pupils from primary schools across Blackpool who achieved 100 per cent school attendance this year are celebrating their efforts at Blackpool Football Club in the next two weeks.

More than 1,300 children are attending a special set of parties.

They will include Hollie Worsley from Norbreck Primary Academy, Thomas Kitching from Marton Primary Academy and Oliver Beniston from St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School who have not missed a single day of school during the last seven years.

Coun Kath Benson, cabinet member for schools and learning at Blackpool Council, said: “Education is so vitally important for young people and the commitment shown by these pupils is an inspiration.

“There are some fantastic pupils in Blackpool and these events are a fantastic way to celebrate them as much as possible and show them off as an example for others to strive for.

“They should be very proud of themselves.

“It’s important to recognise such hard-working pupils, as well as thanking the parents, carers and teachers who also play such a big role in supporting young people in education. We do a great deal of work to increase attendance.”