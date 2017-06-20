Celebrating resort’s much-loved donkeys

There will be donkey rides with a difference in Blackpool next month.

Blackpool Museum Project is getting involved in this year’s Wordpool event during the Animal Antics Family Day, on July 1, with interactive sessions celebrating the history of donkeys in the resort.

Kerry Vasiliou

The museum’s community engagement manager Kerry Vasiliou said they will be hosting their own version of the donkey derby races.

She added: “A museum volunteer, Rodney Lister, has made five donkey-themed hobby horses for children and adults to ride in fun races around an obstacle course which has also been themed on Blackpool. The museum will also display the Donkey Charter which lays down the ‘Asses on the foreshore’ rules to ensure the welfare of donkeys working on Blackpool.”

These include the stipulation that the animals get an hour lunch break.

The family day takes place at Stanley Park from 1-4pm.

Plans are being developed for a new museum at the Winter Gardens celebrating seaside holidays.

Kerry added: “It will reveal and showcase Blackpool’s nationally significant collections and heritage for the first time. The museum is still in its development stage and Wordpool is the perfect testing ground for our content.”