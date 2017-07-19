CCTV appeal after pension theft

Police investigating the callous theft of an elderly man's pension funds in Blackpool have released CCTV images.

The 75-year-old victim was duped by a man claiming to be an undercover police officer.

Detectives have now issued images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

At around 1.30pm on Sunday, July 9 the pensioner went to WH Smiths on Bank Hey Street where he withdrew his pension, police said.

He then went to McColls on Coronation Street before going back home to his address in the Hornby Road area.

He was followed by a man who approached him and told him that he was an undercover police officer before asking him for his ID.

As the victim unveiled his wallet, which contained his pension cash, the man grabbed it and ran off towards Coronation Street.

PC James Brewster of Blackpool Police said: “This was a callous theft of an elderly man’s pension and we are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident. If you recognise him or if you were in the area at the time and have any information that could assist with our enquiries I would urge you to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WA1712234.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.