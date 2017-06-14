Cavalcade of classic motors graces Stanley Park

Car enthusiasts mix with vintage vehicles and owners after Blackpool Car Run from Worsley Old Hall

It was a tribute to the early days of motoring - and no doubt the mechanical skills of their owners - as 65 cars took part in this year’s Manchester to Blackpool Car Run.

The annual Manchester to Blackpool Car Run finished in the resort's Stanley Park. Steve and Deborah Smith with their 1966 Series 1 Jaguar E-Type.

The cavalcade of vintage and classic cars started their journey at 9am on Sunday at Worsley Old Hall in Greater Manchester before reaching Blackpool’s Stanley Park in the early afternoon.

They were greeted at the Italian Gardens by enthusiasts and well-wishers after making their way through country roads to arrive in the resort after setting off rally style in 30-second intervals.

It was the 55th car run organised by the Lancashire Automobile Club which was itself established in 1902.

Chris Lee, vice-president of the Lancashire Automobile Club, said: “We had a really good quality entry with nearly all the cars that started making it to the finish, some with a little help from marshals and officials along the way. Our chief judge Eddie Partington had a difficult task this year as we had so many cars deserving of an award. We have several classes based on the age of the car plus three overall awards where any age group is eligible.

“The premier award is the Blackpool Trophy which is selected by the Mayor with ‘guidance’ from Eddie and our president John Hartley.”

Vehicles in gear for success

Results

Group 1: Cars manufactured up to December 31 1919

There were no cars in Group One as unfortunately the 1904 Renault T and 1917 Austin 20 were unable to take part.

Group 2: Cars manufactured from January 1 1919 to December 31 1945

Car No 10 - 1935 Aston Martin Mk II

Group 3: Cars Manufactured from January 1 1946 to December 31 1984

Car Number 65 - 1969 Ponton Mercedes

Group 4: Cars accepted by the organisers manufactured from January 1 1985

Car Number 45 - 1989 Porsche Carrera

Overall Concours Winner (Ken Hadley Memorial)

Car Number 34 - 1971 Jaguar E Type

Judges Choice

Car Number 15 - 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster

Blackpool Corporation Traditional Run Trophy & Mayor’s Choice

Car Number 63 - 1928 Bentley Tourer