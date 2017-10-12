Cats die in blaze at house near Grange Park

Three cats sadly died in a house fire near Grange Park after a shredder burst into flames, say fire services.

MORE TOP STORIES: Council using new weapons in ongoing war against fly-tippers in Lancashire

Two engines from Blackpool attended the emergency on Bishopsgate just before 4am on Thursday, October 12 after the occupant of the house called for help.

Crews arrived to find the fire"well alight" with the windows of the property blackened due to smoke.

Watch Manager Mark Preddy said: "As we arrived the lady and her daughter were stood outside the property flagging us down.

"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and made their way to the front room where the fire started.

"They extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

"It seems the fire started as a result of an electrical fault in a paper shredder.

"The lounge and ground floor was badly damaged due to the fire, there was very slight damage to the rest of the property due to the occupier closing the lounge door and preventing fire spreading.

"The householder then got out of the property and called us out which was absolutely the right thing to do.

"If you ever find yourself in a similar situation make sure you do not go back into a burning property.

"You risk being overcome by smoke and could ultimately die as a consequence."

A woman suffered with the effects of smoke inhalation.

Crews remained at the scene for around two hours.