Cat litter and toilet brush found in ‘dirty’ hotel kitchen

Inspectors found filthy conditions when they visited one of Blackpool’s oldest hotels.

They discovered a toilet brush in the kitchen sink and a cat living in the food preparation area.

The owner of the 100-year-old Moores Hotel on Banks Street admitted five hygiene offences when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Fifty nine year old Iain Ferguson- a retired Metropolitan Police officer – was fined and ordered to pay court costs totalling £2,546.

Lynda Bennett prosecuting for Blackpool Council said that the inspectors found dirty surfaces in the 18 bedroom hotel.Shelving and the cooker were dirty and there was water damage to part of the ceiling .

The grill and griddle ,hot cupboard andchopping board were also below standard.

A car litter tray containing cat waste was discovered in the kitchen as was old cat food.

The prosecutor said:” The current rating of the hotel is zero- urgent improvements are required.

“You cannot prepare safe food in a dirty environment.”

The court heard Ferguson had operated the hotel for 14 years.

Ferguson told the hearing that his partner has suffered a broken shoulder and all the work had fallen on him.

He said:”I accept things were not up to standard.The place can look cluttered at times when we are busy and at that stage I was doing everything myself.”

“The cat does go into the kitchen because it was the only way in or out.The leak in the ceiling has been repaired and the shelves have been varinished.Steps have been taken to bring in a new cleaning regime.”