Cash point raiders dug hole in store wall

Raiders tried to cut through a supermarket wall to steal from a cash machine

The would-be-thieves left empty handed following the incident at Aldi in Poulton Road, Fleetwood.

The gang struck between 12.45am and 1am and dug a large hole in the wall of the store.

Police said they had leaned through the hole and tried to cut through to the cash machine but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

No money was taken.

Detectives believe serious planning went into the targeted raid.

Det Insp Kevin Simmons, of Blackpool CID, said: “We think that this was a targeted incident for which there will have been some planning involved.

“The group have spent around ten minutes trying to get into the cashpoint so hopefully someone will have seen or heard something.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the days leading up to this incident, you witnessed anything during the break-in or indeed you have any information that could assist us with our investigation at all, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 120 of January 31.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.