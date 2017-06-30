Carnival hits right note for expansion

St Annes Carnival is well in tune for further expansion.

Organisers hope that an outdoor piano recital evening in Ashton Gardens the evening before the traditional procession through town will prove a big hit and become an annual feature.

Six years after the Carnival, which dates back to the 1920s, expanded to two days, the organising committee is keen for further growth amid a continually expanding programme of events in town.

The free Piano In The Park evening on Friday, July 7, from 7pm, will feature Mike Taylor, Owain Jones, Harvey Brittan, all familiar names from around the Fylde musical circuit, along with AKS students Louis Green and Alicia Cooney.

Carnival committee spThe Carnival procession on Saturday, July 8, begins from Clifton Drive North at 10.30am.