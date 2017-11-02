Carer stole from vulnerable Blackpool man

A former carer betrayed a vulnerable 87-year-old Blackpool man she used to look after when she went on a spending spree with his stolen bank card.

Toni Garrity, 41, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, three counts of theft and three counts of fraud - but avoided an immediate jail term after Recorder Harry Narayan said she had shown remorse.

Preston Crown Court was told Garrity was in an abusive relationship with another woman and her defence lawyer said she committed the crimes because she was scared of her.

Between December 2 and 5 last year, she made three cash withdrawals, paid for petrol and bought goods from Morrisons in Cleveleys.

The pensioner was reimbursed by HSBC bank after a probe found the total stolen from him was £2,190.

Defending, Jack Troup said Garrity had been a victim of domestic violence from her female partner and never reported it.

He added: “She was afraid of what she would do. She was present at all times when the transactions were made and she would keep the card, only giving it to the defendant so she could purchase the items outlined. This defendant felt very scared.”

Mr Troup said Garrity, would not be able to work in the caring profession due to her conviction.

Garrity, now of Short Street, Sandwell, West Midlands, was given an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Judge said

Recorder Harry Narayan said: “You pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity and you confessed everything to the police in interview and that is a sure sign of remorse.

“Also in effect you’re a lady of good character. The offences concerned a very vulnerable 87-year-old gentlemen you knew, as you were his carer before that. I’m told entry to his communal accomodation is through one door.

“The card went missing and these offences were committed.”

He imposed a rehabilitation activity and ordered her to do unpaid work for 100 hours.