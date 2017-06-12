Career event gives Fleetwood students extra options

Students from a high school in Fleetwood got a real insight into their career options thanks to an event staged on the site.

Students from years 7-9 had the chance to speak with professionals from aw range of businesses, during the event organised with housing group Regenda Homes.

Organisations attending the event included M&Y Maintenance and Construction, bank Santander and My Dentist.

The youngsters were able to find out about what it was like to work in each sector, and also information on the career routes and options available to them.

The events are part of a wider programme called ‘Be Inspired’, aimed at helping young people by developing employability skills and providing information on apprenticeship options.

Steve Newsham, regional director at Regenda Homes, who described the event as a “career carousel”, said: “We are delighted that we were able to arrange this event for students at Fleetwood High School.

“We have been working very closely with the school and a number of local businesses to deliver our vision of helping young people fulfil their potential.

“Now we will now be taking the career carousel to a number of primary schools across the town.”

Lee Morrison, director of communications cluster at Fleetwood High School, said: “It was a great event and all of the students I have spoken to have said how much they enjoyed it.

“It was a great experience for them all and really inspiring for them to speak to so many interesting people from different business sectors.

“It compliments the work we have been during citizenship lessons and will help inspire the students.”

The career carousel events were organised as part of Regenda Homes’ 10 year vision to regenerate Fleetwood, which also involves a £10m scheme of works to improve its housing stock in the town.

Regenda Homes owns 1,523 properties across the town. For more information visit regenda.org.uk