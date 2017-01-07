Care home fire in St Annes

Firefighters were called to a fire at a care home in St Annes this morning.

Crews from St Annes and South Shore attended Westholme Care Home, Victoria Road.

Police sealed off the road after being alerted to the incident at 11.28am.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are there assisting with road closures.

“The fire is under control and all residents are fine. All residents are within the premises.”

The spokesman said there was no need for anyone to be evacuated and that the fire was “relatively small”.