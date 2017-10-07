Cardle return set for live television slot

Have your say

Lytham lightweight Scott Cardle looks like getting live television projection on Saturday night at Manchester Arena, after all.

The original intention was for Cardle's bout with Lee Connelly to be in the ring just before 5pm, with no live coverage.

However, a late change in the schedule means that it is set to be Sky's first live fight just after 7pm.

It will be Cardle's first bout since losing his British title to Robbie Barrett in Glasgow in the spring.

Barrett is on the Manchester Arena bill as well, holding the first defence of the title against Lewis Ritson.

Cardle says he should be first in the queue to box the winner and re-claim the Lonsdale Belt.

Matty Askin, Blackpool's British cruiserweight champion, should have been in action in Edinburgh to defend his crown, but injury put paid to that.

However, his scheduled opponent Stephen Simmons did box and it was profitable, happy night too.

In front of his home fans Simmons was crowned the new IBF European champion after a unanimous victory over Kettering’s Simon Barclay at a raucous Meadowbank.

It was the third title of the 33-year-old’s professional career having previously held both the Celtic and WBC International Silver belts.

Simmons showed he was in the shape of his life and was patient in his approach, picking off the Englishman round by round.

Barclay, who was stiffed by Askin in two rounds in Liverpool when the two met, was surprisingly lethargic and ultra defensive.

Simmons never got out of first gear. In truth he didn’t need to. Simmons’ latest victory, the 18th of his career, sees him into the top 15 of the IBF world rankings and a step closer to a world title shot.

However, he intends to spend the next few weeks savouring his biggest win to date.

“I am absolutely delighted and just over the moon,” Simmons said.

“It won’t sink in for a while that I am European champion.

"I actually had a slight injury a couple of weeks ago but I just got on with things.

“It feels absolutely amazing to win in my hometown of Edinburgh too.

"I’m now a step closer to my dream of fighting for a world title so I’ll take some time out these next two weeks to spend with my family.".