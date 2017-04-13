Cardle gets ready to grab Glasgow glory

Lytham’s Scott Cardle is massive favourite to retain the Lonsdale Belt outright in Scotland on Saturday night.

Bookmakers have Cardle installed as 12-1 on favourite to beat Yorkshire’s Robbie Barrett and complete the third defence of the British lightweight title.

However, lightweight title holder Cardle is leaving nothing to chance against the underdog southpaw.

Cardle, still unbeaten in his professional career, said: “Clearly, I want to win the belt outright, but to do it in style.

“I want to put on a show in front of the people of Glasgow; I have family up there and supporters and I want to keep them happy.”

Cardle goes into the ring at the SSE Hydro on Saturday with a record of 21 wins and one draw, the latest victory being at the same venue in October when he stopped Kevin Hooper, of Grimsby, in polished style.

The 24-year-old Barrett has won 14, lost two and drawn one and has yet to come up against anyone of the calibre of Cardle.

Barrett’s latest bout was a points win over Hooper last month in Doncaster to retain the English title.

Cardle says he has left nothing to chance in his preparation and that everything has been bob on in the build-up, though he has not been able to analyse his opponent by watching video clips of him.

He said: “There is nothing on YouTube of Barrett, maybe they have been taken down, but I am prepared for anything that he can come at me with and I have handled southpaws like him before.

“By all accounts, Barrett boxes on the back foot quite a lot, but if I need to put pressure on him, then that is what I will do.

“Whatever he comes up with, then I am confident that I will be able to work around his style.

“Everything has gone well, my preparation has been good and I was fine at the check weigh-in.”

Ricky Burns tops the Glasgow bill as he looks to unify the super-lightweight division against International Boxing Federation champion Julius Indongo.

Cardle’s gym-mate Callum Johnson makes the first defence of his Commonwealth light-heavyweight title against Schiller Hyppolite.

Charlie Edwards and Iain Butcher clash for the vacant British super-flyweight title.