Caravan novice’s TV stardom

A caravanning virgin became one of the stars of TV when his pals tried to convince him to ditch hotels for a holiday in a field.

Ben Edwards featured on hannel 5’s Carry On Caravanning documentary series, which aired at the weekend.

He was with John Travill, a pub manager from Leyland, his partner Mat, and their eight-year-old rabbit, on a five-day trip to Pooley Bridge, Cumbria.

Ben, from Blackpool, said he enjoyed his first-time caravanning.

He said: “I had an amazing time in the end – but it was very different to what I am used to.

“I can’t say that caravanning would be my number one choice when going on holiday, but it did surprise me.”

ohn, 56, who has been a caravanner for two years, said: “You can take your caravan to a site wherever you want and do anything – the freedom is amazing. And we loved the first season of Carry on Caravanning last year, so applied to go on it this time.”

The trip was completely organised by the television programme, with the location being kept a secret until they arrived in April.

“We didn’t know where we were going until we got there,” John said. “It was such a beautiful place and the weather was fantastic. The sun was out for every day of the filming.

“There was a lot of filming involved and it was quite tiring – some days we would be filming from 8am until midnight.

“But we had loads of fun.”

The group also had to face a few surprise activities, including a visit to Go Ape - an assault course based high in the trees.

The episode is still available to watch on Channel 5 catch-up.