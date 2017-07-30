Car collides with traffic bollard in Thornton Cleveleys

A motorist required medical treatment after their car collided with a traffic bollard in Thornton Cleveleys.

Fire crews from Bispham and Fleetwood were called to a location on Victoria Road West at 4.20pm on Sunday, July 30.

The driver received first aid from the officers before paramedics arrived, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A statement added: "The driver, who although was not trapped (in the vehicle), was checked by paramedics before being escorted to an ambulance."

"Firefighters then ensured there were no remaining hazards in respect of fire, fuel, oil spillages or debris."