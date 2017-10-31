Can you look after Janet’s cats?

The daughter of a woman who died from cancer is looking to rehome her two cats.

Kate Colgan, whose mum Janet, 55, died after a 13-month battle with cancer last Sunday, said the eight-year-old cats need ‘lots of cuddles’ – and said she would even carry on paying their insurance.

She said her mum ‘wanted them to go to a home’ that could ‘give them lots of time as they are very loving.’

She said one cat, a female, is a Sphynx, a breed known for its lack of hair, while her brother could be a Devon Rex crossed with a Sphynx, though both are pedigree.

“I don’t want any money for them, just a good home,” she said in a Facebook post shared dozens of times.

“I will continue to pay insurance for them too.”

Janet’s death last weekend, which came after she had specialist treatment in Germany, left her family and friends devastated. A funeral service was held on Friday, followed by a celebration of life at the Glendower Hotel on the Prom in St Annes.

Janet was remembered as an ‘amazing, brave woman’ following her death.