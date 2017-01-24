Can you help Anne have a ball?

Famous Blackpool songbird Anne Nolan is on a mission.

And she needs your help.

Anne, the eldest of The Nolans, is organising a charity ball – provisionally booked for October 28, in Blackpool – in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society after losing her mum to the illness in 2007.

It is the first time she has planned such an event, which will raise funds to go towards finding a cure for Alzheimer’s, something Anne describes as a “horrific disease.”

The night is in the early planning stages, but Anne is hoping kind-hearted local business and residents will come forward now with support.

Anne, an ambassador and patron of various dementia charities, said: “I’m looking for companies and individuals to be involved in sponsoring and donating auction and raffle prizes to the event or helping in any way. I want to raise as much money as possible for the charity, so would be really grateful for any help.

“I’ve already had the fantastic donation of a seven day holiday to Tenerife from a kind lady called Elizabeth Emmett, who lives in Milton Keynes and holds a ball each year for Cancer Research for my sister Bernie.

“I’m absolutely over-the-moon with that.

“The venue itself, the Village Hotel in Blackpool, has generously said it will donate some raffle prizes.

“I know there are a lot of charities out there, but I feel Alzheimer’s is one which tends to get overlooked or forgotten somewhat. It’s something of a Cinderella cause. So I really hope I can raise awareness too, as well as funds.

“Dementia is such an awful thing to see a loved one go through. And while it’s horrible for the person themselves, it’s so tough on the whole family.

“It’s my aim that if the first ball was a success, this would be an annual prestigious event that would grow year on year and become a special date in Blackpool’s calendar.”

Anyone who can help can email anneenolan@outlook.com or m_d_nixon@hotmail.com