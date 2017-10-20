Calling all budding newshounds!

Have your say

Would you like to join our Junior Gazette club?

It’s completely free to join and is open to young people aged seven to 18 who love to write.

Junior Gazette is a bright, two page spread which is published in The Gazette every Wednesday and features articles from budding reporters across the Fylde coast.

It’s a great opportunity for younger children to practice writing skills, particularly when they’re learning about newspaper style writing in school.

And for older students, it’s a brilliant platform to have their articles published.

Junior Gazette reporters can write about anything they like - their hobbies, days out, cinema and book reviews, exciting events at school and reports about school clubs and sporting achievements.

If you’d like to get involved or if you have any questions, email reporter Claire Lark on claire.lark@jpress.co.uk