Call for inquiry into ex-leader’s claims

Council chiefs are facing pressure to investigate a series of allegations made against sitting Wyre councillors in an inflammatory email sent by former leader Peter Gibson.

The Labour opposition has welcomed a council probe into a possible data protection breach after the email, containing sensitive information, was sent to all Wyre councillors.

In a statement, the group added: “Some of these allegations are already a matter of public record, but where they are not and where appropriate, we have made a formal request to Wyre Council for an urgent and thorough investigation to be undertaken by an external independent authority”.

Coun Gibson, who has previously said he stands by the claims in his damning email, revealed last week he was quitting the Conservative party that ousted him as leader to serve as an independent councillor. He described the situation as ‘sad’, adding that he would be ‘putting Poulton first’ as a representative for the Breck ward.

Wyre Council has not commented on the Labour group’s call for an investigation.

Meanwhile, the authority confirmed Coun Gibson’s email account had been ‘temporarily suspended’ amid claims he is no longer able to access his council-issued phone and iPad.