Cafe’s free Christmas dinners for homeless

A Blackpool cafe will open its doors to the resort’s homeless population this Christmas Day.

The Seagull’s Nest Cafe on Dean Street will be serving up hot Christmas dinners for free from 2pm until 4pm on Sunday.

Cafe owner Kerry Gumestekin, who organised the event along with her husband Mehmet, said: “We’re not sure how many people to expect but rest assured we won’t turn anyone away without a hot meal.

“It’s our first year of running the cafe and we wanted to give something back to the community and we thought why not do it over the Christmas period?

“We have advertised on Facebook and the response has been amazing, and we have had many people donating food and presents to give out in the day.”

People can book a place at the dinner table by calling Kerry on 07468864292.