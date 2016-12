PART of a busy Blackpool road was closed tonight after a road traffic collision.

A motorcyclist and a car were believed to be involved in the collision in Central Drive at around 7.20pm.

Emergency services were at the scene and police said they were in the process of closing off part of the road.

Blackpool Transport tweeted: “Due to an Accident on Central Drive LIne 5 and Line 7 are diverted via Lytham Road and Rigby Road in both directions.”

No further details have been released.