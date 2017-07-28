Businesses get chance to see logo up in lights

Businesses are being offered the chance to put their names in lights.

A total of 150 slots are available for companies to display their logos as part of this year’s Illuminations.

The images will be put on show alongside the Headlights feature at the cliffs in North Shore.

A spokesman for the Illuminations said: “This gives you the chance to show off your business to more than three million visitors, while showing both your customers and staff that you proudly support the Illuminations, which are so important to our town.”

Businesses are recommended to provide clear, crisp messages as the size of the displayed print is 520mm x 520mm.

For further information, people can contact the Illuminations team on (01253) 476406.

Organisations are urged to support the Lights financially each year in order to help maintain the attraction which draws in millions of people.