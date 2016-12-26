Year of enterprise sees 65 entrepreneurs get started

A scheme designed to help people in Blackpool start out on the road to becoming an entrepreneur has celebrated a bumper year.

The council’s Get Started scheme based at the Enterprise Centre off Lytham Road has seen 65 new businesses launched in 2016.

The team at Inkden Studios

It helped created an additional 19 jobs and secured £80,000 in Start-up- loans.

Among the new firms launched this year was Baxter Life Training which trains people to work in the healthcare sector.

Simon Hamer, Training Manager for Baxter Life Training, said “We are very proud of the training and development pathway that we offer to those with a genuine desire to work in healthcare.

“We wanted to do something for the long term unemployed in the Mereside area and at the same time obtain new staff for our growing care business.”

We are passionate about food and in particular meats and cheeses, which are the staple diet of Polish and Eastern European people

An open day at The Lakes Community Centre produced 15 trainees.

Simon added: “The candidates were long term unemployed, of which 14 were single parents ranging from 16-58 years of age, and the good news is they all qualified, and now being offered positions with Baxter Life care with hours to suit their individual needs.”

Another training business which started this year was Leanne Docherty’s LMCT Training which provides accredited training and qualifications in the form of Apprenticeships and stand-alone qualifications in the early years, Children and Young people’s sector.

It has secured partnerships with two prime providers to allow access to Government funding through the Skills Funding Agency.

Baxter Life Training

Shamack Malachowski launched his Inkden tattoo business and recently won Best of the Day at the Nottingham Tattoo Convention. He co-organises Tatcon Blackpool, and his business now employs five.

Katarzyna Lukaszewicz opened Polo Market, a Polish Delicatessen in Waterloo Road.

There is a large Polish Community in South Beach and there have been eight new businesses opening in this area.

Katarzyna said “We are passionate about food and in particular meats and cheeses, which are the staple diet of Polish and Eastern European people.”

Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development, said: “Now is the time of year when people start thinking about doing something new and setting up their own business.

“The reasons why people choose to get started in business are really varied, but whether you want to turn a lifelong hobby into a successful company, or want to take control of your work life balance, we can help you all the way.

“From setting up a business plan to helping you leverage funding to get it up and running, our support is available to businesses whether you are a new starter or a seasoned professional.

“That support is the reason why most businesses set up through get started are still trading years later, regenerating areas of the high street, putting more local people back into employment and boosting the local economy.

“If you’re thinking about becoming your own boss, or want some advice about making how to make a success of it, our expert staff have a wealth of experience and knowledge. Contact us on 477147 or Google Get Started Blackpool to find out more.”