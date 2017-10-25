Wyre crops specialists hail groundbreaking research

A Wyre agricultural science specialist is set to reveal what it believes is industry changing research at two national farming Expos in November.

Levity CropScience of Bilsborrow aims to take an innovative approach to agronomy and target increasing yields and crop problem solving.

It offers tailored troubleshooting agronomy advice for growers. The scientists look at the problems of growers and create fertilizer products to solve those issues.

In particular, Levity specialises in creating smart fertilisers that increase the growth, quality, resilience and yield of potatoes, soft fruit; top fruit, protected crops and leafy vegetable crops.

The company said the research highlights how Levity’s products have increased potato yields by at least €1,000 per hectare in farms across Europe. The results will be showcased at two major farming Expos – BP2017 in Harrogate (November 22) and CropTec in Peterborough (November 29).

David Marks, managing director at Levity CropScience said: “Our hard work has paid off and now growers around the world will be able to continue to benefit from our research; the innovative application of this knowledge and our resultant unrivalled, pioneering fertilizer products.

“The Expos will be a great opportunity to meet new people and discuss our results, including the fantastic benefits Levity CropScience products have to offer the farming and horticultural industries throughout the world.

“It is another example of how an innovative Lancashire company can help increase potato yields throughout the world and as a result, benefit both the environment and the local population.”