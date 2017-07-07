Woman's move from South Africa to South Fylde

Newsagents Carol Pardini has lived and worked on three continents but she is so delighted she has delivered herself to Fylde.

The 63-year-old was born and raised in South Africa and after making a career there in engineering and retail, she later had a spell in the USA, where she ran a guest house in upstate New York.

But a quest to get back to her father’s Lancashire roots has brought her to St Annes - and she couldn’t be more pleased that she did.

Carol, who was born in Durban and grew up in Johannesburg, has taken over the Alexandria News shop in Alexandria Drive, St Annes alongside son Wayne - and has been bowled over by the warm welcome she has received from customers.

“It feels like coming home,” she said.

“My dad was born in Blackburn and left Lancashire for South Africa as a young man in 1949.

”I always wanted to see what the area from which he originated was like and when the right business opportunity came up here in St Annes, it was ideal.

“The customers and everyone we have met have been wonderful and we are delighted with how it is going.”