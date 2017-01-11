Wishes coming true thanks to Ken’s generosity

More than 50 children will see their dreams come true thanks to Blackpool multi-millionaire turned philanthropist Ken Townsley.

The entrepreneur, who recently decided to give away the majority of his vast fortune through his charity, Kentown Wizard Foundation, has given £200,000 to Make-A-Wish, which treats seriously ill and dying youngsters and their families.

Jason Suckley, the charity’s chief executive officer, said: “We are hugely grateful to the Kentown Wizard Foundation for awarding this sum of money which will help us to grant truly magical wishes to very deserving children and young people.”

Mr Townsley, who still has a flat in St Annes but now lives primarily in the United States, began his career as a baggage handler at Blackpool Airport.

He worked his way up to position of reservations manager and went on to work for British Eagle Airways until it closed and he was made redundant in 1968. Ken used his redundancy money to set up Trident Travel, later renamed Gold Medal Travel, in Blackpool town centre.

He later sold it to Thomas Cook in a deal thought to have landed him £87m.