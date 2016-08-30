Where there’s a will, there’s a charity way

Staff at Vincents Solicitors are raising money for the North West’s biggest cancer charity during ‘Wills Week’ this September.

The Christie Charitable Trust will receive all donations from people making or updating their will at the Garstang office from September 12 to 16.

Anyone, including existing clients and other members of the community, will be able to make an appointment to discuss their will with one of the Vincents team, who are giving their time for free.

The charity suggests a donation of £40 for an update and £90 for a new will, and people will also be encouraged to leave a further gift as a legacy.

Lisa Lodge, head of the Garstang office, will be among those donating their time.

She said: “Legacy giving is an excellent way for people to support charities that mean a lot to them, or which have helped them during their lives. This September, Wills Week gives us the opportunity to help raise much needed funds for The Christie, but also to remind people just how much of a difference they could help to make in the future, by deciding to leave some money to charity in their will.”

Last year, Wills Week raised more than £15,000, and almost half of all projects at The Christie were made possible thanks to gifts left in wills.

The charity, based in Manchester, provides care and treatment for people from across the North West and funds research into treatments for a range of cancer diseases.

Lisa added: “Sadly, the nature of this job is that we see a lot of people following a cancer diagnosis, when they are looking to put their affairs in order, so it is a cause that is close to our hearts.

“My grandmother, like so many people in our region, also received treatment there.

“It is a charity we all really wanted to support and we believe our clients and community will want to join with us to raise as much money as possible.”

To book an appointment for Wills Week September 12-16, or to register for a place on the September 22 seminar, contact Vincents Solicitors on 01995 606 442.