VIP launch for Blackpool care training team

Blackpool South MP and Shadow Skills Minister, Gordon Marsden has praised the work of Baxter Life Training, a local training company providing qualifications and skills for those who aspire to work in the care sector.

He was speaking at Baxter’s official launch at the Enterprise Centre, off Lytham Road, where he talked about the importance of training and skills, and afterwards he also presented certificates to the first group of candidates to come through the scheme having completed a Level 2 Certificate in Preparing to Work in Adult Social Care.

He said: “Back in 2010 more than five million people across the UK were identified as having social care needs.

“Since then that figure has sustainably grown with more and more people living longer and also because of changes in people’s lifestyles.

“It’s critical that in Blackpool we have good quality social care and people with both the personal skills and right qualifications and training in the social care area. There is an increasing need for people to work in the care sector. Meeting that need means making working in the care sector a viable career option, but also making sure staff are both trained and skilled to the highest possible standard.

“I know from my own personal experience with my late mother and the good carers who supported her, how important this is and from speaking to the staff and candidates at Baxter Life Training that this is at the heart of everything they aspire to do.”

Dean and Bev Baxter set set up Baxter Life Care in 2014. Simon Hamer, who has previous experience with training providers is running the day to day training work.

He said “We are very proud of the training and development pathway that we offer to those with a genuine desire to work in healthcare.

“We are Delighted to announce Baxter Life Training has been granted level 1 direct claims access and have now been approved to open a training centre to deliver level 2 Accredited CACHE qualifications.

“We held an open day at The Lakes Community Centre in Mereside and had 23 expressions of interest which provided 15 eligible candidates. who all passed”

The firm has been supported by Blackpool Council. Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for business and economic development, said: “It’s great to see that companies like Baxter Life Training are helping to reduce the level of unemployment in the town.”