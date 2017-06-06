Vandals attack fracking firm's head quarters

Police are investigating after vandals attacked the headquarters of shale gas drilling firm Cuadrilla.

The words “CuadKilla” and “scum” were sprayed on windows at the Bamber Bridge offices of the firm which is set to drill and frack for gas at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton near Blackpool.

Francis Egan, chief executive of Cuadrilla, said: “This pathetic, mindless stunt in vandalising our head office highlights the intimidation and criminal tactics frequently resorted to by anti-fracking activists.

"The rational basis for their opposition is as lacking as their respect for the law or for others. We are getting on with our work developing shale gas for the benefit of Lancashire and the UK and will support the police in investigating this criminal act.”

Police confirmed that early investigations were under way and that the damage was done overnight on Monday.