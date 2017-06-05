US anti-fracker to visit county drill site

The head of a leading US anti-fracking organisation was set to visit the Preston New Road site to meet local shale gas opponents.

Wenonah Hauter, from Food and Water Watch, will also be talking about a new book, Frackopoly, at the Mystery Tea House Canon Street, Preston, at 7pm on June 6.

She will be accompanied by Andy Gheorghiu of Food and Water Europe who campaigns with grassroots groups across Europe for a global ban on fracking.

The group was the first organisation to call for a ban on fracking in the US.

The book details the environmental and public health issues inherent in fracking, examines the powerful interests that have supported fracking and looks at the growing movement to ban fracking and keep fossil fuels in the ground.

Jasber Singh from Lancashire Friends of the Earth, said: “This is a fantastic and rare opportunity to meet people that are key in supporting the international anti-fracking movement, and to hear of the experiences of fracking in the US and Europe and how communities are organising against it."