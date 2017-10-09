Unions' worries over possible biscuit firms' merger

Union representatives at two Fylde coast biscuit sites have expressed worries about merger plans.

Burton’s Biscuit Company, which employs around 500 off Devonshire Road in Blackpool, is said to be exploring a tie-up with Fox’s, which employs around 300 in Kirkham, in a move that could see the combined firm float on the London Stock Exchange.

But Fox’s Biscuits is owned by Boparan Holdings, which has been grappling with the fallout from a string of alleged health and safety breaches linked to its food manufacturing business 2 Sisters.

Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union regional officer Roy Streeter said they would not want any merger to result in job losses or worsening of terms and conditions of workers.

He said: “We are concerned. Burtons are a decent employer but we have had issues with 2 Sisters in the past. There have been rumours for 18 months about some sort of deal, but it is disappointing we have had to hear about it coming up again through the media.”

He said the union would be seeking clarification.