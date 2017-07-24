Two-in-five OAPs targeted in scams

More than two-fifths of older people believe they have been targeted by scammers, with single people more likely to be tricked than their married counterparts, according to a new study.

Some 43 per cent of over-65s think they have been targeted. Of those who had previously been targeted by scammers, 16 per cent of single older people paid them money, compared with six per cent of those who were married.

Single people were also more likely than married people to have provided scammers with their personal information, the research from Age UK found.

The findings coincide with Scams Awareness month in July, organised by Citizens Advice and Trading Standards Services.

Two-thirds (64 per cent) of those targeted by scammers did not report it to an official channel, with well over a third only confiding in friends.