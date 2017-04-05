Triple success at Blackpool business scheme

A Blackpool business park is filling up after another three tenants were signed up.

Commercial property consultants Robert Pinkus &Co has reported a trio of deals completed at Darwin Court, Blackpool Technology Park.

The company acted as joint agents with Duxbury’s Commercial in securing over 3,600 sq ft for the new tenants at the Faraday Way, site.

New occupiers include two private tenants and Trusted Parking Ltd, which is taking a new five year lease from landlords UK Real Estates Development.

They join other occupiers in the premises such as tests and exams specialist Pearson Professional Assessments, Keyworker Homes (NW) which works in the residential and care homes field and accountants David Williamson Ltd.

A Robert Pinkus spokesman said the recent lettings meant that there were only two offices, 10b and 13b now vacant and it strengthened the investment potential of the building.

Mark Harrison, surveyor at Robert Pinkus &Co said, “Darwin Court presents an excellent investment opportunity given that it is close to being fully tenanted and offers a current passing rental over £100,000 per annum.

“It’s a modern, well-looked after development which forms part of the well- established Blackpool Technology Park and interest in the available office suites from local SMEs has been very good. The park is well connected to the main roads that link to the M55 and motorway network beyond and we think that this presents an ideal, standalone investment opportunity.”

See also: 600 apply for new civil service jobs