Transport boss quits to join train firm

A leading figure in the organisation tasked to transform the transport system across the North of England has quit for a top job with a rail firm.

Chief executive David Brown will be leaving Transport for the North in September to become managing director of Arriva Rail North Ltd which operates the Northern rail franchise.

John Cridland, TfN chairman said: “David leaves Transport for the North with our thanks and best wishes for the future. He has been instrumental in developing TfN’s vision of a thriving North of England where modern transport connections drive economic growth and support an excellent quality of life.

“He leaves a strong organisation ready to become the UK’s first statutory body with a clear direction to drive economic growth in the North.” TfN is an alliance of local enterprise partnerships, combined authorities and local transport bodies.

"David has been at the forefront of shaping the future of Transport in the North of England making a difference to both private and public sector over the last two years.

"Under his leadership TfN’s multi-modal Integrated and Smart Travel programme has rapidly developed into a tangible entity and is on track to deliver substantial benefits to customers, modernising the way people plan and pay for travel across the North.

"He has also been instrumental in the development of the statutory transport plan designed to drive transformational economic growth in the North of England by intelligently developing our transport infrastructure."

Transport for the North said it will start looking for a new Chief Executive shortly who it hopes will be a leading voice for the north, willing to stretch the boundaries of what is expected to maximise on the north’s unique strengths and deliver on the organisation’s vision.