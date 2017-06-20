Transport body unveils report

The body tasked with driving the transport strategy for the north of England has released evidence on which its plans to boost the economy by £100m will be based.

Transport for the North is in the process of producing its Strategic Transport Plan which aims to help create almost one million new jobs by improving transport links.

It said the huge document includes a Position Statement, Initial Major Roads Report and Initial Integrated Rail Report and has been developed with stakeholders.

David Brown, TfN’s chief executive officer who is set to leave to join trains firm Arriva, said: “The publication of this evidence is a pre-cursor to our multi-modal Strategic Transport Plan, which will be published for consultation later this year. The work presents a compelling case for change, underlining the economic and strategic benefits of improving freight and passenger transport.”