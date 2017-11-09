Trade unionists to join Fylde anti-fracking event

Trade unionists from across the North West are to join anti-fracking protesters at the Preston New Road site on Saturday.

Martin McMulkin, chairman of Unite NW Region and secretary of Bolton TUC, Clara Paillard, president of the culture section of the PCS union, Don Naylor, from Stockport Unison, and John Fox from the bakers’ union BFAWU will speak at the rally billed as a fight against environmental destruction.

An organiser said: “Despite rhetoric about acting on global warming, fracking will only cause more emissions that will make climate change worse.

"But fracking also highlights other reasons we need to stand together. The people of Lancashire democratically decided they did not want fracking, but it was imposed by central government. Fracking creates more pollution, more traffic, more health issues and helps to legitimise the fossil fuel industry at a time when we need to move away from it."

It starts at noon at Maple Farm on the A583 near Little Plumpton and will be followed by a march to the fracking site and a demonstration.