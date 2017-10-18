Time running out for Wyre business award entries

The deadline is looming for Wyre businesses to showcase their recent successes by submitting a nomination for the Wyre Business Awards.

Entries have been flooding in, but firms who have not yet submitted, are urged to get their's in by October 27 for the event which will celebrate business success across Wyre.

The ceremony will be held at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, on Thursday, November 30.

The judging panel includes representatives from Radio Wave, Marketing Lancashire, BBC Radio Lancashire, Myerscough College and Boost Business Lancashire.

Nominations are invited for fifteen awards that recognise all types and sizes of businesses. New awards for 2017 recognise rural businesses and market traders, alongside the regular categories for different sized businesses, new businesses, the tourism sector and employer of the year.

Coun Peter Murphy Planning and Economic Development portfolio holder at Wyre Council said: “I would like to see as many Wyre businesses as possible join in our celebration event by submitting nominations or coming along and enjoying a good night out with their colleagues and the Wyre business community.

"I am pleased to see that we have a great judging panel lined up and also a big thank you to the sponsors.”

The event will be a black tie gala dinner with tickets available from Marine Hall priced at £35 or £300 for a table of 10. The main event sponsors for 2017 are NPL Estates, Regenda Homes and Links Signs and Graphics.

There are a limited number of sponsorship package opportunities still available.

Robert McFarlane, Chairman NPL group said: “NPL Group is delighted to be a main sponsor for the Wyre Business Awards 2017 for the second year in a row. We recognise that all sizes and types of businesses play an important role in the Wyre economy.

"Over the past 12 months, considerable progress has been made in securing new opportunities for Hillhouse and we will shortly have an approved Masterplan for the Enterprise Zone which will deliver significant investment and job opportunities for Wyre.”

Visit www.wyre.gov.uk/wyreawards for details.