Theo Paphitis’ Fylde coast business boost

Two Fylde coast businesses have been hailed by entrepreneur and social media champion Theo Paphitis.

The Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue chairman, held an annual awards event for firms and individuals who have won his weekly SBS (Small Business Sunday) award.

Fleetwood independent retailer Paul Haslam who runs the designer clothes shop Northern Rags in Poulton Street was invited to the ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

He said: “Northern Rags was personally chosen as winners of the #SBS Award by Theo Paphitis in July and I was of course extremely proud of this achievement!

“All winners of the #SBS Award were invited to attend the annual awards event. This was a full day with the event starting at 9am and closing at 6pm. The day not only included meeting Theo Paphitis and receiving our award but also featured a two hour Q&A session with Deborah Meaden of Dragons Den and John Mills, owner of retail giant JML.” Meanwhile Blackpool-based women’s networking group Pink Link Ladies got a Twitter business boost from Mr Paphitis.

Coral Horn, owner of Pink Link Ladies, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his 500,000 Twitter followers.

She said: “Business women form across the North West have benefited from marketing their business via social media. It is great to have support from Theo and his followers.”

She added Pink Link Ladies got 500 more followers and more visitors for their network meetings as a result.

