Theatre group team takes over St Annes casino

The former casino in St Annes has been transformed into a multi-use venue by a family run theatre school team.

The building at Pleasure Island has been taken over by Aztex Theatre Group and renamed Aztex Venue.

Beth Dufour who runs the company said they had been looking for a permanent home for the theatre school for some time and took over the former casino four months ago.

She said: “It had not been touched for six years and needed quite a bit of renovation. People who have seen it can’t believe it is the same building.

“The theatre school has been going for ten years and we have had to use various venues, but we always said if we were still successful we would get our own base.

“It is a great venue. There is a large, fully wooden floored room, mood lighting, music and microphone usage and additional seating as well as being wheelchair friendly throughout. There are also two smaller rooms which would be ideal for business meetings or conferences.

“ We can accommodate 140 guests seated and there is an open plan bar and seating area to the side of this which can seat an additional 60 guests.”

She said the hope was to attract people looking for wedding receptionchristening and party venues.

Aztex, which stands for A to Z of Theatre Excellence was set up by Beth and her dad Mark along with Ryan Griffin.

Beth said: “ We wanted the theatre school to be a safe, family environment and incorporating singing , dancing and drama and give everyone their time to shine.

“The venue gives us plenty of room for that and we can offer other things.

“For example we are planning to start parent and child dance fitness classes next month.

“We have summer schools and holiday clubs for arts crafts and sports through the year.

“It is a very exciting step for us to have our very own home.”