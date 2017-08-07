Terrorist attacks hit visitor numbers

Merlin Entertainments – the company behind Blackpool Tower and other attractions – has said that the recent spate of terror attacks hit visitor numbers at its city centre attractions in the first half of the year.

The firm suffered from “significantly reduced domestic demand” at its Midway division – which includes London Dungeons, Legoland and Shrek’s Adventure – adding that it remains cautious on international visitor numbers over the key summer trading period.

The attacks on London Bridge, Borough Market and Manchester Arena earlier this year contributed to holding Merlin’s pre-tax profit down in the six months to July 1, which came in flat at £50 million.

At Midway, operating profit fell almost 17 per cent to £57 million in the period.

The terror attacks came after a bright period for Merlin, which said in March that profits were being boosted by the collapse in the value of the pound following the Brexit vote, which has resulted in an increase in tourists.

Total revenue rose 9.6 per cent to £685 million.