Teamwork vital for Blackpool tuition team

Two former high school teachers have teamed up to launch a specialised tuition company on the Fylde Coast.

Susan Frain and Katherine Atha have founded Top Class Tuition using their experience as English teachers and as accredited English Examiners to help boost children’s English skills.

They said that their focus will be on English Language, Literature and Literacy tuition for KS2 -KS5 pupils.

In particular they found that working in small groups, five to six students at a time, maximised learning and progress and that had inspired them to set up their own social enterprise.

They said with a small group, tutors can offer personal support to each student as well as students enjoying the benefits of group learning.

Katherine said: “Group learning is an essential skill to gain confidence through discussing topics and ideas together.

“Our Social Enterprise strongly understands that parents want a tutor with professionalism, passion and experience and we will provide this service.”

Susan said that there had been much concern over falling grades in the Blackpool area in recent years.

Susan said “We want to help combat this decline.

“Our local students have lots of potential and we want to help unlock this to raise the standards in our local area.

“An excellent tutor will empower children to achieve and increase their confidence at home, at school and beyond.”

The pair had support from both Blackpool Council’s Get Started and Social Enterprise Solutions teams, who are based at the Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road.

Katherine said: “The support we have received has been marvellous.

“We knew there were different options for starting a business but were unaware of the significance of Social Enterprises. As a Social Enterprise we exist to offer a community benefit which is exactly what we plan to do.”

They have based themselves at the Business First Offices on Amy Johnson Way and are offering tuition both in the evenings and at weekends.