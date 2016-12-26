Team work secures the building society

A Fylde Coast building society has invested in its future by teaming up with one of Lancashire’s leading security companies.

The Marsden Building Society has appointed Alert Fire and Security Ltd to safeguard assets at its eight outlets.

The latest to get the hi-tech treatment is the branch in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Phil Fox, general manager of resources at the Marsden Building Society said: “The opening in Poulton is further evidence of our progression and, as we continue to grow, it is imperative that our security arrangements are as tight as possible.

“We now have full intruder systems across all sites and have also installed the very latest in HD CCTV technology.

“We have asked a lot of Alert, but they have certainly hit the mark both in terms of advice and delivery.

Particularly impressive is the way they have configured the system so that everything can be worked and viewed from our headquarters.

“It means all branches are constantly monitored and offers us great peace of mind.”

Trevor Shanley, managing director at Alert, said: “The Marsden Building Society is one of the foremost building societies in the county and we are delighted to have extended our involvement with them.

“We have designed a be-spoke security package which utilises the very latest software to cover all their specific requirements.”

With a proud heritage dating back some 155 years, the Marsden Building Society opened its newest branch in the Teanlowe Shopping Centre, Poulton, last month.

The society also has branches in Lytham, Garstang, Burnley, Barrowford, Clitheroe, Colne and Nelson.